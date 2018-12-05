Kylian Mbappe reveals the Premier League club he almost joined before PSG

Kylian Mbappe has revealed that he was close to joining Premier League side Arsenal before he joined Paris Saint-Germain. The French youngster has shot to fame within a space of two years and already has a World Cup title to his name.

Mbappe won the first-ever Kopa Trophy, given to the best U21 player of the year, at the Ballon d’Or ceremony this year. The 19-year-old later revealed that he was in contact with Arsene Wenger before joining PSG in 2017.

When asked about his feelings for Wenger, he said, “He is a real French football monument who has left Arsenal. I have not seen many people in this world being viewed in such a unanimous way. When the entirety of Europe gets on its knees in front of him to celebrate him, that certainly means something.

“A little while ago, before I signed for PSG, we were in contact in 2017. I chose a different direction but he wasn’t annoyed at me. He was a gentleman about it and wished me good luck.”

Mbappe talked about current Arsenal manager Unai Emery as well.

“I do not forget that he helped me adapt to this big team, which was not easy. I have a lot of respect for this man even if he did it not succeed in Paris. He won titles before and I hope he wins them again after.

“I sent him a congratulatory message when he signed for Arsenal, and now, I am following from afar.”

Mbappe joined the French champions initially on loan from Monaco in the summer of 2017, a move that was made permanent for a reported sum of €145 million plus €35 million.