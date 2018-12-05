Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino slams Arsenal players for social media celebration

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has slammed Arsenal players for their social media posts after the North London derby win. The Gunners ran out as 4-2 winners after a see-saw encounter which saw them first surrender their lead and then regain it in the second half.

The former Southampton manager said that he does not like the culture of players making their celebration public. When quizzed about it, he said, “Personally, I don’t like it.

“Obviously if you win a trophy, like I won when I was a player, it’s a moment to celebrate. For me — this is my mentality and I don’t want to say it’s right or wrong — I love to celebrate in private and not make it public. I love to celebrate the things with your teammates.

“If you win, of course celebrate and show the fans you’re happy — it’s fantastic — but when you win a trophy, when you win something special.

“In the end, Arsenal and Tottenham, we are on 30 points each. We’re in a similar position, still with a lot of things to play for. But to be sporting enemies is a fantastic thing and I don’t want to criticise what people want to do.

“Today it’s normal. Look what happened in social media. I go with my dog to the park, Trent Park, and the most important thing [for other people] is not to share the walk with your dog, it’s to share with your followers. I’m of the older generation. I accept the new technology but I try to keep a bit of that away.”

Pochettino went on to claim that the celebrations prove that Tottenham are now one of the top guns in the Premier League.

“When people celebrate like this, it’s because they respect you and see you as a big club,” he said. “When we arrived here five years ago, the derby was a little bit ‘well it’s normally Arsenal always above Tottenham.’ But now the last two seasons we were above [them], and how they celebrate, of course it’s a derby but you start to see [those social media posts].

“It was a massive win for them, of course, and for us it was a massive disappointment — but it showed the respect that we got in the last few years with our performances, with our results.

“[Our chief scout] Steve Hitchen was at the Liverpool game against Everton and was watching our game before in the stadium — and when Arsenal scored the third goal all the Liverpool fans celebrated, like Arsenal celebrated after.

“It’s clear we’re doing something good. I love it when the people celebrate when they beat you. I don’t like it when the people don’t celebrate because it’s normal to beat Tottenham.”