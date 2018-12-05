How Paul Pogba reacted to Jose Mourinho’s ‘virus’ comments

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho, reportedly, had called Paul Pogba a ‘virus’ after the team’s 2-2 draw against Southampton. Now fresh reports have emerged revealing how the midfielder responded to his manager’s criticism.

Daily Record had reported the ‘virus’ incident and quoted an Old Trafford insider who said, “Jose called Pogba a virus in front of all the players. He told him ‘you are like a person with a flu with a virus in a closed room — you pass that virus to the others.’

“He also told him ‘you don’t play, you don’t respect players and supporters and you kill the mentality of good, honest people around you.’”

Now, The Times have come up with their version of the story, one in which the Frenchman replied to the manager’s comments saying he was not at his fluent best against Southampton because he had no one to pass the ball to.

The report continues to state that Pogba was calm while in discussion with Mourinho but took a sly dig at the manager’s tactics saying the players can’t move freely enough to be available for a pass.

The Frenchman was one of the worse performers for United at St Mary’s and lost the ball quite a few times. It was after his disappointing performance that Mourinho apparently called him a ‘virus’.

The Portuguese was quizzed by the press about the comments in a pre-match press conference on Tuesday, to which he replied, “If you have attention a couple of minutes ago you would understand I don’t play the game of the suggest.”

With Arsenal set to visit Old Trafford on Wednesday night, the duo need to clear out the differences between them for the greater good of the club.