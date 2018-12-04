Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho claims miracle needed for top four finish

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho admitted that the team needs a miracle to be able to finish inside the top four spots in the Premier League.

The Red Devils are going through a tough season and their most recent outing resulted in a 2-2 draw against Southampton in a match where they found themselves staring defeat in the face before bouncing back to share the spoils.

However, with a team like United, there is always expectation to succeed and at the moment the team falls flat as they’re seventh in the Premier League.

Speaking to reporters, Mourinho was asked what they are aiming for with the rest of the season. He responded: “Try to win as many points as possible and try [to achieve] almost the miracle of finishing fourth.

“Until last year I said that finishing second was a fantastic thing because of the qualities we had in comparison to the quality of the other teams that are fighting for the top four. And this year with more problems that we have had, it proves what I said at the beginning of the season, that it would be a very difficult season.”