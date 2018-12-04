Premier League heavyweights may be banned from UEFA Champions League

If allegations are to be confirmed, Premier League champions Manchester City may be banned from the UEFA Champions League.

Reports have revealed that possible breaches from the Financial Fair Play rules may have been broken as only £8 million of the £60 million yearly sponsorship deal being given by the team’s holding company actually comes from the airline, Etihad.

As a result, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin revealed that a strong case is being built regarding the matter.

“We are assessing the situation. We have an independent body working on it. Even if I knew more I couldn’t tell you but very soon we will have answers on what will happen,” he said.

City are no strangers to being caught on the wrong end of the Financial Fair Play rules, once being fined £49 million and getting squad limits in the premier European competition.

And if they are find to be guilty for the second time, there are strong sporting sanctions to be handed, which includes being banned from the Champions League.