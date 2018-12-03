Klopp charged for derby celebrations

The FA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Jurgen Klopp for his celebrations in Sunday’s Merseyside derby.

Jurgen Klopp has been charged with misconduct after running on to the pitch while celebrating Liverpool’s late winner in Sunday’s Merseyside derby against Everton, the Football Association has confirmed.

Liverpool claimed a 1-0 win over their local rivals at Anfield thanks to a late Divock Origi goal, which moved them back to within two points of pacesetters Manchester City.

He has been given until 1800 GMT on Thursday to respond to the charge.

Origi nodded in from close range after Jordan Pickford made a mess of a sliced Virgil van Dijk volley, and Klopp reacted by darting onto the pitch in celebration.

The German ran straight to goalkeeper Alisson and the pair embraced in the middle of the pitch, before Klopp jogged back to the touchline emphatically punching the air.

Klopp said sorry for his actions in his post-match news conference, though Everton boss Marco Silva insisted he never received a face-to-face apology.

The FA also confirmed Daniel Sturridge has been granted an extension to respond to his charge relating to alleged breaches of betting rules, with the new deadline being February 11, 2019.

Sturridge was originally given until November 20 to respond to claims that he broke FA rules E8(1)(a)(ii) and E8(1)(b).

