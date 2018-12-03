Southampton have announced the sacking of manager Mark Hughes. Assistant manager Kelvin Davis will take charge of the side as they seek a replacement.

Hughes won only five games during his tenure, with Southampton firmly entrenched in the relegation zone. His dismissal comes following their 2-2 draw against Manchester United in the Premier League this past week, a game in which the Saints squandered a two-goal lead.

#SaintsFC can today confirm it has parted company with First Team Manager Mark Hughes. Full statement: pic.twitter.com/EisJf8c2gb — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) December 3, 2018

The draw also extended Southampton’s winless run to 10 games.

With Hughes signed to a three-year contract, the board will now have to shell out quite a hefty sum in compensation. As for who will lead the Saints going forward, Paulo Sousa is the frontrunner for the job and could take over following their game against Tottenham.