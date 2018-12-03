Arsenal’s Lucas Torreira reveals what Unai Emery said to boost comeback against Spurs

Arsenal had a tough North London Derby against fierce rivals Tottenham Hotspur and went through various hurdles to get the victory.

Winning 4-2, the Gunners went down 2-1 at the half after already taking the lead early in the contest. Eric Dier and Harry Kane were able to beat Arsenal’s defence to go ahead by halftime but Lucas Torreira revealed that manager Unai Emery’s words helped them bounce back in the second half.

When they returned to the pitch, the Gunners had a different mindset and three unanswered goals in gave them the victory, with the Uruguayan scoring the fourth goal for the team.

Speaking to ESPN FC , Torreira revealed that Emery had told them prior to re-emerging from the lockers to play the second half.

“[Emery told us] to be calm, to continue playing because there were 45 more minutes left, that we keep attacking because obviously in the second half we were going to find more spaces. In fact, it happened and we scored the goals at key moments,” he said.

“In the first half we started very strong, pressing very high, sometimes we managed to steal the ball very high we had many chances after scoring the first goal.

“Then, for different reasons, because of football too, they scored two goals and went ahead.

“In the second half, we made some changes. The players who came on from the bench did very well. We listened to the manager and we improved many things. That worked for us to get the victory.”

With their manager known to change tactics in the middle of the match, Torreira hailed the team’s ability to adapt quickly which resulted in them getting maximum points and leapfrogging Spurs into fourth in the table.

“There are different ways of playing but on the pitch we are 11 against 11,” he revealed. “It is the same. We get used to what the coach tells us.

“In the week we had trained playing with the three at the back as we had done in the previous game but for us it is not a problem. We are always eager to learn and that is the important thing.”

After getting the desired results, Torreira and the Gunners are now looking to maintain their form to keep within striking distance with the teams atop the table – while also keeping their European place intact. Up next for them is a tough battle against Manchester United at Old Trafford and the Uruguayan believes their performance will help them prepare for the Red Devils.

“Today it was a great opportunity [for us in the battle for the top four],” he said. “We managed to win this game that was important for us as a team and for the fans.

“Now the game against Manchester [United] is coming. It will be against a direct rival because Manchester are behind us in the table.

“We have many goals this season. We are playing in several competitions and we are doing it in the best possible way. And the important thing is to continue growing as a team.

“It’s true [United are eight points behind] but they are still Manchester United, they are still a very strong team who have a great coach. They are going to play at home, with a lot of fans and we know that all the matches in this championship are different and very difficult.”