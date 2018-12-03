Watch: Arsenal’s Sokratis calls Tottneham striker a ‘diver’ after derby

Arsenal may have gotten a win against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, but they found themselves a hole they had to dig out in the match.

Eventually winning 4-2, the Gunners found themselves down 2-1 in the 34th minute after Harry Kane slotted a penalty kick.

Son Heung-Min appeared to be fouled by Rob Holding and the whistle blew for a penalty kick.

Luckily, three goals in the second half secured all three points for Unai Emery’s men as they leapfrog their North London rivals to fourth place.

However, one moment to note after the match was Arsenal defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos went over to Son to speak to the South Korean.

The cameras caught the conversation and it appeared the Greek national was signaling that Son dived to get the penalty call.

It was shared on social media and can be seen on the link below.

Despite getting the result, Sokratis doesn’t seem to be fond of diving and was quick to call out the Spurs attacker on the incident.