Banana skin thrown at Arsenal superstar, fan arrested

A Tottenham Hotspur fan has been arrested after he threw a banana skin at Arsenal striker Pierre Emerick Aubameyang during the North London derby. Arsenal ran out as 4-2 victors against neighbours Tottenham.

The Gunners were awarded a penalty as early as the 10th minute and their Gabonese striker made no mistake in slotting the ball past Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris. As Aubameyang celebrated his goal near the corner flag, in front of the away supporters end, quite a few projectiles were thrown at him, including a banana skin.

The Metropolitan Police later revealed that a Tottenham fan has been arrested for the same with the help of CCTV footage. The Football Association (FA) is set to investigate the matter. Tottenham released a statement on the incident as well.

“Behaviour such as this is completely unacceptable and the supporter in question will be issued with a ban,” a Spurs spokesman said. Reportedly, six more arrests were made during and after the derby, two of which were that of Arsenal fans.

Aubameyang’s opener was followed by two Spurs goals, from Eric Dier and Harry Kane respectively. Unai Emery’s men then returned in the second half to score three goals – through Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Lucas Torreira – and walk out with three points from the derby.

The derby was fiercely contested and a massive brawl was triggered after Dier appeared to have hushed the home fans down with a finger on his lips after his equaliser in the first half.

With his two goals on the night, the Gabonese striker became the top goalscorer in the Premier League this season with 10 strikes. The Gunners leapfrogged their crosstown rivals into the fourth position on the Premier League table with this win. They will now travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on Wednesday.