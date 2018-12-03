Social media reactions following Jordan Pickford’s howler for Everton against Liverpool

In a tightly-contested, Merseyside Derby, it was an Everton mistake late in injury time of the second half that produced the goal for Liverpool as they went ahead and took three big points at Anfield.

The points were close to being shared by both squads until Everton keeper Jordan Pickford made a crucial mistake and brought a wayward looking attempt back into play and onto the path of Divock Origi.

With him being within arm’s reach of the goal, Origi made no mistake as he scored the goal and eventual winner for the Reds much to the dismay of the Toffees.

Pickford’s mistake has caused various reactions in social media, with many bringing up an article of him in September that he won’t commit a blunder following Reds’ keeper Alisson’s error against Leicester City.

Here are some of the most notable reactions from Twitter:

Some already have chants for the newest addition to the Reds’ squad.

Jordan Pickford is a Red

Jordan Pickford has little arms

And passed the ball to Divock’s Head — oh you beauty (@natefc) December 2, 2018

Others reminded Pickford that he was supposed to help the ball out, not the other way around.

#LIVEVE what is Pickford doing? The ball was going out help it out not in🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/dTalLPZrLU — SOWETO (@0206smile) December 2, 2018

Some fans found it difficult to comprehend what just happened.

Eventually quotes from that article would surface.

“I will never make an error like Alisson”

– Jordan Pickford — Aadam (@aadambirmingham) December 2, 2018

Finally others were also quick to point out that other Everton players may also take the blame for the eventual goal.