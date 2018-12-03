Watch: Eric Dier’s celebration triggers mass brawl in North London derby

The North London derby at Emirates was a feisty affair as Arsenal ran out with three points against Tottenham Hotspur and leapfrogged them on the Premier League table. A brace from Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and a goal each from Lucas Torreira and Alexandre Lacazette ensured the Gunners earn the bragging rights.

The match started brightly with Aubameyang putting Arsenal ahead 10 minutes into the game from the penalty spot. The lead was quickly cancelled out by Eric Dier in the 30th minute, whose glancing header was enough to beat Bernd Leno. However, the Englishman’s celebration where he put a finger on his lips, appearing to silence the home crowd, resulted into a massive brawl on the touchline.

It has been a pulsating first half at The Emirates… 📺 Watch live on Sky Sports PL and Main Event or follow here: https://t.co/zrEYe9h6O9 pic.twitter.com/4zimkoe7ST — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 2, 2018

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino had to run down to his players and calm things down. Spurs then took the lead through Harry Kane, who scored four minutes later from the spot. The penalty decision was heavily contested by the Arsenal players and things looked as if they’ll take an ugly turn there too.

North London Derby brawl no.2 after tottenham dive for @FA rewarded penalty. #CorruptFA ✊💦 pic.twitter.com/x6pQd8QfFt — Lord Jan Szabala the III (@ArsenalPoland) December 2, 2018

Arsenal returned after half-time with renewed hopes and Aubameyang equalised for them in the 56th minute. Lacazette gave the Gunners the lead in the 74th minute and the game was put to bed by Torreira, who scored his first league goal for the North London side, three minutes later.

With this win, Arsenal moved into the top four on the Premier League table and will go into the match against Manchester United on Wednesday riding high on confidence.

