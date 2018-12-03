Ranking Manchester United’s last 3 managers

Manchester United are in an absolute mess. The changes that are required to be made aren’t just at one level. They have to be made at multiple levels at the club. From the board to the players, it needs to change for Manchester United to move forward.

The lack of continuity and a lack of planning at every level is very visible and evident. Jose Mourinho might not be helping himself at all, but the club has made decisions that it should have done better in when they were actually made. It is taking the club down and is ruining it.

While it will be slightly unfair to judge the managers that the club has had since Sir Alex retired, the fact that none of them have yielded too many success and have ended in being failures suggests that the club will soon be at its very foundations again when Jose Mourinho leaves the club. That time will come sooner than later, but the very point that United have made no progress at all makes sense to compare David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho to each other.

A comparison between Mourinho and Moyes/Van Gaal in the seasons they were sacked for poor performance up to 1st December. Mourinho is doing worse than both in almost every area possible, with far greater resources. Spin it however you want, but these are the facts. pic.twitter.com/eu1oSNXcnf — Sibs 🔰 (@SibsMUFC) December 1, 2018

The squad that David Moyes had inherited was not the kind of a team that a manager would like to have on his hands in order to fill Sir Alex’s boots and rebuilt the legacy that had lasted 26 years. Although, it will be worth criticising United for their decision making and a lack of planning when they hired Moyes as his playing style at Everton was miles different to how how United played under Sir Alex, the former Preston North End player and manager could not make a single summer signing, apart from Marouane Fellaini.

The club had retained some of their old guards. Nemanja Vidic, Rio Ferdinand, Patrice Evra, Ryan Giggs and Wayne Rooney were still there. Vidic famously scored against Bayern Munich and so did Evra in the second leg. The approach to the game was not the best and showed why the club had made an error in showing zero continuity. It was not positive. It gleamed of being scared of the opposition, no matter who United played against.

A fear of failure had crept in. There was impatience at the club. There was a demand to play attractive football when Moyes hardly brings that to the table.

Under Louis van Gaal, fans expected better football. They did get glimpses of positive football, but it was van Gaal’s obsession with possession that made it look too slow and dull. There were too many sideways passes. Players had no freedom and there were no movements in the final third. It was too structured and players seemed to be tied to chains while attacking and while being on the ball.

One key feature of United under LVG was their stout defending. Their tendency to dominate possession helped them keep the ball away from the opposition as much as possible. Van Gaal’s style may not have been too attractive, but many aspects of his management had big glimpses of what United should be. He believed in youth and gave them the chance to shine. And it was thanks to him that Marcus Rashford was handed his debut, Anthony Martial was signed, Luke Shaw was signed and the likes of Jesse Lingard, Paddy McNair, Tyler Blackett, Donald Love and Guillermo Varela were given their debuts among many others like Timothy Fosu Mensah and Joe Riley.

United finished fifth but they won the FA Cup in typical United fashion. They had picked up seven points off the top six sides till the first week of December. LVG was not scared to take people on in press conferences. He was fearless and had the aura about him that Sir Alex always had.

There was a phase in his last season when every first team player at the club was injured. Instead of talking about not having made enough signings, LVG played the youngsters in a game against Arsenal. And United bossed that game, winning it 3-2. Rashford and Varela ran out as the best performers on that day.

But it was the dullness that brought him down. There were too many goalless draws and 1-1 stalemates. Everything seemed to be going right before United appointed the man they should never have appointed- Jose Mourinho.

The Portuguese is a stark contrast to how many wanted the next United manager to be. The club’s board was mired by the hunger to make financial revenues by bringing a star in. Who better than Mourinho to capture the eyes of every football fan?

The way things are today, it might not just be down to Mourinho, but one can’t make excuses for being this bad after having spent over 400 million pounds to sign players. Moyes could never sign players because United lose the power to attract players the day Sir Alex left. Despite that, the Scot’s side somehow managed to play the way they could. Remember, the side Moyes had was at a level that was only capable enough to challenge only for the top four. He had the Wayne Rooney issues to deal with and he dealt with them very well.

He made only three signings, one of them- Varela, never played for the first team under him. Fellaini did and Juan Mata did. Fellaini became a scapegoat because he was a reflection of the club’s failures in the market when it wasn’t his fault. It was the club’s inability to attract players that should have been abused.

While van Gaal was given the money when he came in early on, some of the signings he made turned out to be important. Angel Di Maria was sold off in a season when he didn’t want to play. Radamel Falcao was sent back after a disappointing spell. The likes of Ander Herrera, Luke Shaw and Marcos Rojo are still there. Daley Blind was sold, but he was a very important player at the Iron Tulip.

The signings LVG made in his last season didn’t work out. But the way Martial worked out overshadowed everything. Memphis Depay could never find consistency and some still struggle to figure out why both Morgan Schneiderlin and Bastian Schweinsteiger were signed. But Van Gaal still fell back on the United way. He promoted youngsters instead of cribbing about injuries. His style wasn’t the best, but it made United a defensively solid unit and won them the FA Cup.

Jose Mourinho has failed to find his system, despite having been at the club longer than LVG and Moyes. One can speculate that the board forced him to play attractive football and he got lost in the tug of war, but the money was there. He bought players that he wanted. Maybe, United would have won the title if Man City weren’t as good as they were last season.

The way things are today, it isn’t just a case of improving players. Under Jose, the United players have receded. They have become worse off. No player has improved. Jesse Lingard did do wonders last season, but he too has become a mere shadow of himself. The way United’s stars play in international games and the way they play for United shows as to who they enjoy playing for me. Marcus Rashford has been so impressive for England in the UEFA Nations League. So has Lingard. Romelu Lukaku can’t stop scoring for Belgium. Paul Pogba won the FIFA World Cup with France and at United, he’s busy picking fights with Jose.

LVG was probably the manager that shouldn’t have been sacked. He had built a very strong foundation to work on. He had won the first trophy after the Sir Alex era. But Jose Mourinho has made an absolute mess of that foundation.