Liverpool vs Everton: 5 Talking Points from Liverpool’s last gasp winner against Everton

With Liverpool having left it extremely late to edge out Everton on the back of a Jordan Pickford howler, we take a look at 5 salient talking points to emerge from a tightly contested Merseyside derby.

5. Ineffectual Mo Salah symbolic of blunt Liverpool attack

Mo Salah had a less than stellar showing today as his struggles to scale the heights of last season continue.

The Egyptian wizard only has 7 goals to show from 14 Premier League appearances so far this season and once again struggled to break down a resolute Everton defence. However, his cause wasn’t aided by an off colour Roberto Firmino or a wasteful Sadio Mane.

Xherdan Shaqiri looked to be the only Liverpool attacker with a spring in his step but couldn’t put away a gilt-edged one on one chance against Jordan Pickford in the first half.

Unsurprisingly, Salah was hooked off in the 75th minute to be replaced by Daniel Sturridge.

4. Future at the club for Divock Origi?

Divock Origi, who came on in the 85th minute for Roberto Firmino as a Hail Mary substitution from Jurgen Klopp, ended up winning the game for Liverpool eleven minutes later after he cannily positioned himself to capitalize on a bizarre error from Everton keeper Jordan Pickford.

Virgil Van Dijk’s miscued volley attempt looped on top of the crossbar but Pickford failed to deal with it decisively, allowing Origi to nod home from close range and shatter Everton hearts.

The larger question, however, is whether this would spell a new lifeline for the embattled Belgian forward at Anfield. After all, an injury time derby winner has to count for something, right?

3. The Gylfi Sigurðsson – Andre Gomes midfield nexus ticks for Everton

In Gylfi Sigurðsson and Andre Gomes, Everton may have found the perfect midfield duo to orchestrate their attacking play for seasons to come.

Aided by the engine of Idrissa Gueye, the pace of Bernard and Theo Walcott on the wings and with Richarlison playing off them, the center midfield nexus of Sigurðsson and Andre Gomes displayed positional awareness, work rate and the occasional dash of creative magic that ensured that Everton remained a threat on the counter throughout the game.

Promising signs for Marco Silva.

2. Everton a strong collective under Marco Silva

Everton sit pretty in sixth spot in the Premier League table and look good value to be in with a realistic shout for European football next season.

They have a solid keeper, a budding center back partnership between Yerry Mina and Michael Keane, fullbacks in Lucas Digne and Sheamus Coleman who bomb up and down the wings and a settled and slick attacking unit to boot.

And despite losing the match in gut wrenching fashion in the final seconds, much credit has to go to Marco Silva and his men for making the derby a tightly contested affair right till the very end.

1. Still within touching distance of Man City

Of paramount importance to Liverpool will be managing to get the three points that keeps them within touching distance of irrepressible league leaders Manchester City, despite never really cranking out of second gear throughout the match.

A hallmark of a championship side is its ability to churn out victories despite not playing great football. And if that means setting yourself up in a position to benefit from a generous slice of luck right at the very end of the game, then so be it.

In the form that Manchester City is in, Liverpool could use all the luck they get.