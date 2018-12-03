Premier League |

Twitter roasts Alvaro Morata after shocking miss against Fulham

Chelsea might have ended up winning their game against Fulham rather comfortably, but fans were incensed after Alvaro Morata missed yet another sitter.

Morata has made it a habit to miss open goals and he saved his best for the Blues’ game against Fulham, missing an empty net from five yards out.

Take a look at Morata’s shocking miss:

Twitter, as expected, had a field day poking fun at the Spaniard:

Comments