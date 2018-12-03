Twitter roasts Alvaro Morata after shocking miss against Fulham

Chelsea might have ended up winning their game against Fulham rather comfortably, but fans were incensed after Alvaro Morata missed yet another sitter.

Morata has made it a habit to miss open goals and he saved his best for the Blues’ game against Fulham, missing an empty net from five yards out.

Take a look at Morata’s shocking miss:

Wowee morata how do you miss that pic.twitter.com/rCRacs6aih — George Parr (@Gorg_m8) December 2, 2018

Twitter, as expected, had a field day poking fun at the Spaniard:

WOW MORATA WITH A SITTER! Has a player even missed a chance for your side that still to this day you don't get how?!#CHEFUL — Football Super Tips (@FootySuperTips) December 2, 2018

Giroud makes me miss Morata. Morata makes me miss Giroud. — . (@Schurrlockk) December 2, 2018

Morata's miss. Is he doing this on purpose? Like the bloody John Smiths commercial, that pic.twitter.com/fWdleknpC1 — Bench Boost #FPL (@BenchBoostFPL) December 2, 2018

So Morata gonna miss our game against City, right? — 🌹 Morata Hair Gel 🌹 (@AkuExornamQBCFC) December 2, 2018

Anyone got a number for an imam, or a priest, or a rabbi? In fact call all three. Morata needs a cross-faith exorcism done on him. It's not possible to miss open goals and sitters like he did today on a regular basis. It's just not possible 😂 — Younes H-Hamou (@youneshh) December 2, 2018

This Morata can miss Hell despite being a Sinner 😭😭 — follow back please…. (@kingboluwatife) December 2, 2018

Giroud bores me. He's shit and just goes missing. Morata is all action. He's been on 2 mins and missed an open goal and fallen over. — David (@TekkaBooSon) December 2, 2018

When you say "I can finish better than morata I dont miss open goals" then 2 minutes later he misses an open goal pic.twitter.com/ThE1q0GbFr — JB 🇧🇧🇯🇲 (@JoshBell_JB) December 2, 2018

That was a bad miss but in Morata’s defence he is really bad at football. — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) December 2, 2018

MISS! Hazard strike saved by Sergio Rico, right into the path of Morata – who ballons the ball so high from five yards, it may have realigned the orbit of Voyager 2. — Dan Levene (@danlevene) December 2, 2018

I would laugh at that Morata miss but we have Lukaku 😭 — Joywin (@joywinvaz) December 2, 2018

I just said to @craigforrest1 that Morata's miss was a tough chance. Then I remembered that it isn't me out there playing, and that Morata is actually a professional footballer. — James Sharman (@jamessharman) December 2, 2018

Morata will always miss; He can even miss his funeral. #CHEFUL — Peter Dowell (@rockdowell) December 2, 2018

Morata just missed a glorious chance against Fulham and dude didn't even look disturbed. Is it now a norm? — Ayobami Animasahun (@Aywenger) December 2, 2018