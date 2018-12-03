Arsenal vs Tottenham: 5 Talking Points from a fierce North London Derby

All smoke and no fire. That is exactly what Tottenham Hotspur proved today at the Emirates as they failed to sustain a lead and ended up losing 4-2 to their fierce London rivals. Arsenal, with their brilliant showing in the second half, grabbed the game by the neck and won comprehensively. Here are the 5 talking points from the latest North London Derby.

5. Sead Kolasinac like a new signing for Arsenal

The left-back position has been a case of much worry for Unai Emery ever since he took over Arsenal. With Nacho Monreal struggling to keep fit, Emery tried youngster Ainsley Maitland-Niles and even Granit Xhaka on the left side of his defence. But it turned out to be somewhat of a temporary and futile ‘plan B’ for the Spanish Boss.

The return of Sead Kolasinac looks like new life in the Gunners line-up.

Against Spurs today, Kolasinac proved why he is primed to make the left-back spot of Arsenal his own for the upcoming years. He was a constant threat for Spurs, bombing up and down the left flank.

Despite the Gunners defence looking a bit shaky and underwhelming against Harry Kane and Co. Kolasinac was a source of positivity for Emery. The Gunners manager should be hoping for more of the same from his Bosnian fullback.

4. First-half blues for Arsenal

This season, Arsenal fans have seen their team in two parts. One in the first half, who played like a midtable club. And another in the second half, who played like a team challenging for the Premier League title.

Against Spurs, Arsenal did start on the front foot. But as time went on, Mauricio Pochettino’s side slowly but surely got the better of Emery’s men.

After Aubameyang’s penalty which opened the scoring, Arsenal started to go off the boil. And Spurs capitalized on it fully. From a poor blunder from Bernd Leno to a controversial call from referee Mike Dean, it all went downhill for Arsenal. Their defence couldn’t contain Spurs’ attack and their attack suddenly went missing. All in all, what was a promising start to the first half, ended up in yet another poor showing from the Gunners. Yes, they did win, but Emery would be trying his best to improve their performances in the first half.

3. Foyth talented but inexperienced

With Spurs signing no one in the entire transfer market, it was going to be difficult to withstand the gruesome Premier League and the Champions League season with an unchanged squad.

Pochettino knew that his full strength XI won’t be playing every week. With Jan Vertonghen injured, he looked to youngster Juan Foyth. But with Vertonghen coming back, and Aderweireld fit, the Spurs boss surprisingly decided to play the youngster instead of the usual duo.

And that is a gamble that didn’t pay off.

Foyth was exploited by the Gunners attackers frequently, and given the importance of the match and his lack of experience, he couldn’t make a case for himself. In the last 2 goals of Arsenal, he was questioned and couldn’t cover himself in glory. The deep-lying midfielder Eric Dier didn’t help him out as he himself was at fault at 2 of the goals. Playing Alderweireld, therefore, might have been a better option.

2. Mike Dean: Arsenal’s bane?

When Mike Dean was announced as the referee for the North London Derby today, many Arsenal fans expressed their frustration since the Englishman has had a controversial reputation of favouring Spurs amongst the home support. When he pointed to the spot for Arsenal’s penalty, that fear was somewhat gone. But in the first half, Dean didn’t help his reputation of being a ‘little too friendly’ when it comes to Spurs.

Heung-Min Son raced onto the Arsenal box, and with the slightest touch on his foot, the Korean went down in agony. Mike Dean pointed to the spot. This was one of the softest penalties one is ever likely to see and given the magnitude of the game, this was a call that could’ve been avoided.

He did send off Vertonghen, but that is a decision any referee should be expected to make. Dean is not expected to get into the good books of Gunners anytime soon.

1. Aubameyang filling Van-Persie gap

Strong, powerful, determined, and a serious eye for goal. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is everything any team would be looking for in a proper goalscorer.

There were fears that Arsenal didn’t need to buy another goalscorer since they had Alexandre Lacazette, but Aubameyang has proved he can play alongside the Frenchman and still shine like the diamond he truly is.

And today, he proved exactly what he is made of.

Aubameyang got his team going with the early penalty. After a relatively poor showing in the first half where his team ended up trailing, Arsenal were looking for much-needed inspiration. And that is exactly what the Gabon international provided. With a quite sumptuous finish, he brought Arsenal back in the game.

He was also instrumental in the last 2 goals. His work rate and determination have already made him a darling of the Gunners support. Arsenal fans are now seeing someone doing proper justice to their ever iconic number 14 jersey.

Is he the man to finally fill the void left by Robin Van Persie?