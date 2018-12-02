Jose Mourinho labels Manchester United superstar a ‘virus’; fuels rumours of January exit

The feud between Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and star midfielder Paul Pogba has escalated following the Red Devils’ 2-2 draw against Southampton on Saturday.

Pogba put in yet another disappointing performance following which Mourinho allegedly scapegoated the player, branding him a ‘virus’ and a toxic dressing room figure.

According to Duncan Castles, Mourinho went on a dressing room rant following the conclusion of the game, targeting Pogba in particular.

“You don’t play. You don’t respect players and supporters. And you kill the mentality of the good honest people around you,” the Portuguese was reported to have said.

Pogba returned to the United lineup after being benched for their game against Young Boys in the Champions League, but looked off-color from the get-go and ended up as one of their worst players on the night.

The Frenchman lost half the duels he was involved in (15 of 30) and was also dispossessed eight times in what was another far-from-impressive performance.

Mourinho also targetted his side’s midfield, accusing them of lacking bite and energy.

“The second goal was a direct free-kick and the first goal was because we don’t press enough the ball when our block is low, which is something that we do wrong. Doesn’t matter the system we play, has to do with the characteristics of the players.

“We don’t have many – with all the respect, hope people understand what I mean – we don’t have many ‘mad dogs’. The ones that bite the ball all the time and press all the time, we don’t have many people with that spirit so nothing to do with the system.”

Mourinho’s latest words might be the straw that breaks the camel’s back. Pogba has continually been linked with a January exit and this latest rant from his manager could just push the World Cup winner out the door.