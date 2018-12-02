Former World Cup winner gives bizarre reason for Chelsea exit

Former Chelsea winger Andre Schurrle has offered a rather bizarre explanation for his Stamford Bridge exit.

Speaking to Sun, the former World Cup winner explained that food poisoning due to eating spoiled chicken quickened his departure from the club.

“It was a bit of chicken and I’ve never eaten chicken since. It was only me. It was an away game in Poland. You see how skinny I am so to lose three, four, five kilos it took me a really long time to get my strength back,” he said.

“I was being sick and really feeling like I can’t get out of bed. We found out it was salmonella,” the 28-year-old added.

Schurrle joined Chelsea in 2013 amid much fanfare but fell out of favour soon enough, with the likes of Eden Hazard and Willian pipping him to a first-team spot. He returned to Germany but is now plying his trade for Fulham, with whom he will make a return to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea later tonight.

Despite the unceremonious exit, the German holds no ill-will towards former manager Jose Mourinho and even expressed his desire to see him turn things around at Manchester United.

Mourinho has lost the backing of the Old Trafford faithful after a string of poor results and sub-par performances, but Schurrle believes the Special One is capable of turning things around.

“He is a great manager and has a lot of experience and knows what he needs to do to be successful. And that’s what he’s shown in every club so I think he will be good.”