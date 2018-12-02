Watch: Romelu Lukaku’s first touch against Southampton was so bad that he injured himself

Manchester United found themselves in a tough away game in the Premier League against Southampton but managed to get a point after a 2-2 draw.

The Red Devils were down 2-0 at one point but Romelu Lukaku and Ander Herrera scored to help Jose Mourinho’s men at St. Mary’s Stadium.

Despite scoring, many notice one moment where Lukaku was alone with space with the ball but his first touch was so poor that he slips and appeared to injure himself.

The Belgian’s first step has constantly been criticised despite his performances, and this certainly will not help his cause to try and make fans see his improvement.