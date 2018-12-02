Manchester United 2-2 Southampton: 5 talking points from United’s draw at Southampton

With Manchester United coming from two goals down to claim a draw at the St.Mary’s, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at the major talking points.

5. Defensive crisis mounts as United go two down within 20 minutes

As the team sheet came in on Saturday, no one could second guess what United’s defence would look like. Mourinho confirmed Chris Smalling and Eric Bailly had both sustained injuries in his pre-match talk, meaning he had only one fit senior centre back to choose from in Phil Jones, Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic filling in alongside him in a three-man defence.

“I have only one centre-back. I would like to have Nemanja Vidic but no Vidic only Nemanja Matic and he’s a midfield player.”, he said, making light of the situation, but the smiles were all gone as the Red Devils fell two goals down with only twenty minutes played – Armstrong scoring with a powerful shot past De Gea and Cedric Soares whipping a beautiful free kick up and above the wall, leaving United with a mountain to climb.

4. Visitors show resolve as Rashford sparks comeback

Despite having come from two goals behind to win once already this season, a comeback away from home seemed a step too far even for the most optimistic of Manchester United supporters. Jose Mourinho’s men showed immense resolve however, to claw two goals back within the next 19 minutes, with Marcus Rashford the architect-in-chief.

The youngster first teed up Romelu Lukaku with a pass to make it 2-1 and followed it up with a sensational run and cut-back for Ander Herrera to level things up after beating the keeper. While the 21-year-old couldn’t find the net himself, he was certainly at the heart of everything United did well.

3. Pogba disappoints again with disaster display

After being benched for United’s crucial midweek win against Young Boys in the Champions League and substituted in the match before that against Palace, Paul Pogba’s latest performance gave little reason to justify Jose Mourinho’s decision to restore him to the starting lineup.

Looking off the pace right from the very start, the midfielder gave away the ball time and again in the middle of the park, often trying to dribble in dangerous areas and taking too much time on the ball. Such was his display that he even managed to earn a yellow late on for a tackle on Lemina in a game that has done nothing but put a question mark over his inclusion in the starting line up for United’s next game against Arsenal.

2. Saints fail to win at home yet again

With Mark Hughes emphasizing time and again how his side had improved in the last few weeks despite results going against them, the early lead showed his words weren’t without merit. The manner in which they let it slip, however, definitely brought them back to the ground – scoring 2 goals in 20 before letting in 2 in 19 minutes.

While they certainly deserve a rub of the green given their recent performances, Southampton’s carelessness after going two up was clear evidence of why they are in the position they are in and following another draw, they still hold the dubious record of being the only team in the Premier League without a win at home this season.

1. Top four hopes fade away as Red Devils go three without a win

With both the Merseyside and North London derbies scheduled for tomorrow, this was the perfect opportunity for Jose Mourinho’s team to get their top four hopes back on track with a win against a team fighting to stay up in the league.

Instead, it was more of the same from them – the draw extending their run to three without a win in the Premier League. With Arsenal lined up next and Liverpool later this month, Mourinho’s belief that his side will be in the top four by the end of the month is looking more and more of a deluded fantasy as each week passes.