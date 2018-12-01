Aguero sits out as injured Manchester City trio return

Gabriel Jesus will lead the line for Manchester City against Bournemouth, with top scorer Sergio Aguero absent from the matchday 18.

Sergio Aguero is not in the Manchester City squad to face Bournemouth amid reports Pep Guardiola has opted to rest his top scorer.

Aguero had started every top-flight match for the reigning champions this season and leads the Premier League goal charts with eight.

Gabriel Jesus start up front for City in the Argentina striker’s absence, with midfield duo Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva also back from short injury absences.

Danilo, who scored in the corresponding fixture last season, makes his first Premier League appearance for City this season in a defence where Nicolas Otamendi replaces John Stones at centre-back.

For Bournemouth, Andrew Surman, Lewis Cook and Tyrone Mings start in place of Dan Gosling, David Brooks and the suspended Jefferson Lerma.