Raheem Sterling reveals what Juan Mata said to him during the Manchester Derby

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling has revealed what Juan Mata told him during the Manchester Derby last month after the former’s decision to waste time by showboating. The Spanish international had walked over to Sterling and expressed his displeasure.

Pep Guardiola’s men had walked away with three points from the derby with goals from David Silva, Sergio Aguero and Ilkay Gundogan handing them a 3-1 win at the Etihad. It was after Gundogan’s 86th-minute strike that Sterling decided to perform stepovers near the corner flag.

Even the England international’s manager had accepted that he should have avoided showboating in the fianl seconds of the match.

Sterling, however, has stated that he did not intend to disrespect anyone but was just trying to attract a foul. He then went on to reveal what the Manchester United midfielder told him in the aftermath of it.

“He [Guardiola] doesn’t want us to disrespect anyone. I was surprised,” Sterling said in an interview with The Times.

“I was keeping the ball in the corner. I can understand if we had lost the ball, and they’d gone down the other end, but I am trying to waste time, attract a foul.

“I wasn’t trying to take the mickey out of them that they have lost. That’s not my thing.

“Juan Mata just said, ‘Show a little bit of respect.’ I wasn’t trying to disrespect them. I wouldn’t. I was just trying to keep the ball in the corner and entertain the fans at the same time.”