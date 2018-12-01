Chelsea likely to lose 30 players in coming seasons

Chelsea are known to be a club that send a host of young talent out on loan in order for them to experience more playing time, however, new FIFA guidelines that are set to be introduced from the 2020/21 season could see the Blues lose as many as 30 of their brightest prospects.

The new regulations will limit the number of players that can be loaned out to a maximum of eight which would affect Chelsea more than any other team in particular.

The Blues currently have as many as 39 players loaned out to a whole variety of clubs, including talented youngsters like Tammy Abraham, Lewis Baker, Nathan Baxter and Thomas Kalas amongst others.

The new guidelines would mean Chelsea would have to offload players instead of sending them out on loan in an attempt to maintain balance within the squad.

Other clubs that could be adversely affected are Premier League champions Manchester City, who have 28 players out on loan, as well as the likes of Brighton (16) and Wolves (27).

A few of the players Chelsea have loaned out this season:

Nathan Baxter, Eduardo, Jamal Blackman, Baba Rahman, Jake Clarke-Salter, Michael Hector, Thomas Kalas, Todd Kane, Matt Miazga, Kurt Zouma, Kenneth Omeruo, Trevoh Chalobah, Dujon Sterling, Reece James, Jay DaSilva, Lewis Baker, Bekanty Victorien Angban, Kenedy, Nathan, Josimar Quintero, Danilo Pantic, Mario Pasalic, Ruben Sammut, Charlie Colkett, Jacob Maddox, Kasey Palmer, Kyle Scott, Mason Mount