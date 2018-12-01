Jose Mourinho reveals Manchester United’s January transfer window plans

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has revealed the club’s plans for the upcoming January transfer window. After failing to land a central defender in the summer, United are rumoured to be lining up bids to reinforce their centre-back department.

During his pre-match press conference, the Portuguese was quizzed about how United would go through the January window and if any new signings can be expected. Mourinho replied saying he isn’t very confident of a new arrival in winter but the club wouldn’t make more than one signing if at all they do.

“Honestly, I don’t think we are going to sign,” he said. “If we do, I would say one player. I don’t see us going more than that.”

The Manchester-based club are believed to be in the market for defensive reinforcements and Tottenham Hotspur’s Toby Alderwiereld and Inter’s Milan Skriniar have emerged as the two favourites who could join the club in January window. Both the players were targetted by the side in the summer window as well.

When asked whether signing Alderwiereld up is a possibility, Mourinho replied, “It’s very hard for me to go for names in that sense.

“I went for names that everybody knows are impossible names. It’s easier to say we cannot buy Eden Hazard or we cannot buy [Sergio] Aguero than to speak about names where the general feeling is there is a chance. I cannot go in that direction.”

It remains to be seen whether United do buy a central defender in the January window. They are currently seventh in the Premier League and have qualified for the knockout stages of Champions League.

They face Southampton in the Premier League next before a blockbuster mid-week encounter against Arsenal.