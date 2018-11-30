Tottenham to have ‘fan familiarisation’ event at new stadium

Tottenham’s long-awaited move to their new stadium moved a step closer on Friday.

Tottenham will hold a ‘fan familiarisation’ event at their new stadium next month as the protracted project edged another step towards completion.

The north London club were due to enter their new ground, adjacent to their former White Hart Lane home, for the start of the 2018-19 season but are continuing to play at Wembley while the finishing touches are applied.

Spurs announced a positive step on Friday, however, with 6,000 fans invited to a test event on December 16 at which various logistical issues – including ticketing, transport and catering – will be tried out.

The supporters will be invited to have a look round the 62,000 all-seater venue, entering via the single-tier South Stand.