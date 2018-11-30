Chelsea starlet plays with Premier League manager’s face on his shin pads

In what makes for bizarre viewing to say the very least, young Chelsea star George Nunn has revealed that he actually wears shin pads with the face of Burnley manager Sean Dyche on them.

The 17-year-old has shared photos of the shin pads, and they do indeed have a picture of Sean Dyche’s face on them, along with a motivational quote reading – “What I expect is maximum effort”.

The reason behind this bizarre move is the fact that Nunn’s father looks a lot like the Burnley boss, and this has become a long standing joke between the family and his friends, and has now reached this ridiculous point where the Premier League manager now shows up on his shin pads.

Explaining this further, the former Crewe star has mentioned – “My dad was never really big on football but he does look like Sean Dyche, which has become a bit of a long-standing joke between us.

“He even started sending pictures of him to me before every game as a sort of good luck message, which I know sounds a bit weird.

“My phone would go off in the changing room at Crewe and it would be a picture of Sean Dyche.

“Now, instead of him messaging me all the time, I have Dyche’s face on my shin pads!”

It is indeed, a weird yet entertaining move by the young man.

Image credits: Talksport.com