N’Golo Kante could leave Chelsea if continuously played out of position, says former Blues striker

Chelsea and former Leicester City midfielder N’Golo Kante could be on his way out of the club if he continues to be played out of position, believes former Blues striker Tony Cascarino. Kante has been played out of position with Jorginho taking the holding midfielder role in Maurizio Sarri’s Chelsea.

The World Cup-winning Frenchman had signed a new five-year contract with the London-based club recently. However, he has been continuously played out of position, in a wide midfielder role, as was the case against Tottenham Hotspur as well, a match which Chelsea lost 3-1.

“I think the bigger issue with Kante is they have given him a new contract because they know so many clubs are sniffing around him, but he’s being played out of position. You feel he’s wasted.

“I think certainly PSG would be in for him as well as other clubs, and why wouldn’t they? He’s the best at his position in the world, without a doubt, for me. That’s why he signed a new deal, but I don’t believe it will be enough to keep him there if Kante plays in that position all season.

“I think by the end of the season he might have had enough, knowing he’s a far better player in the positions he is more accustomed to,” Cascarino said.

Chelsea boss, Sarri, on the other hand, had criticised Kante for his performance against Tottenham and said that he doesn’t want the French midfielder in the holding-mid role.

“I think, as you know, I want to play a central midfielder as a very technical player – a Jorginho or Fabregas,” said Sarri. “I don’t want Kante in this position.

“Kante, in the last match, wanted to solve the match after the first 15 minutes but in the wrong way. He lost his position. He attacked too much the other box. And I think this is not one of the best characteristics of Kante, but it was only a reaction to the difficulties,” Sarri said.

This means that Kante could well look for greener pastures as the transfer window nears with clubs like Paris Saint-Germain keeping a close eye on him.