5 things that have happened since Lukaku last scored at home

Romelu Lukaku was slowly beginning to play like a striker of a top club after his move to Manchester United in the summer of 2017. However, after a glowing start to his United career, he is now in a bit of a rut once again. The last time the Belgian scored at the Old Trafford was in March – and since then, a lot of things have happened…

#5 Sanchez wages

Alexis Sanchez is Manchester United’s highest-paid player. The Chilean currently earns £350,000 per-week and since March, it could be estimated that he has earned around £12 million in basic wages alone.

Imagine earning a wage like Sanchez but not having to actually do your job 🤔 https://t.co/XhbU3mFspl — Ste Binns (@binna123) November 27, 2018

The former Barcelona man also has clauses in his contract that increases his pay significantly if he plays or scores for his club. Heck, Sanchez could even lend some money to United to sign a new striker if he wants.

#4 Three Madrid managers

Real Madrid have had three different managers at the hot seat at the Bernabeu since March. The Galacticos won the Champions League with Zinedine Zidane at the end of the 2017-18 season.

⚪ Santiago Solari as @RealMadrid caretaker manager: 🏟 4 Games

✅ 4 Wins

⚽ 15 Goals

🥅 2 Conceded ⚪ Santiago Solari as @RealMadrid permanent manager: 🏟 1 Game

✅ 0 Wins

⚽ 0 Goals

🥅 3 Conceded pic.twitter.com/xyLkpvmKaF — SPORF (@Sporf) November 24, 2018

After that, Zidane resigned and they hired Julen Lopetegui. The former Spain manager was then sacked just 14 games later and now, Santiago Solari is the manager of the Blancos.

#3 North Korea-USA summit

Never before has there been a summit which brought together the president of the United States of America and the supreme leader of North Korea. However, all that changed in June 2018.

The POTUS, Donald Trump, met the supreme leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un in Singapore and made some agreement about things, mainly to bring ‘peace’ between the two countries.

#2 Four titles for Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe is not only the future of football but also the present. Despite just being a teenager, Mbappe has won almost everything there is to win. In fact, since Lukaku last scored at the Old Trafford, Mbappe has won four trophies.

With PSG, he won the French League Cup, French Cup and the French league title to complete the domestic treble. He then won the World Cup with France and was also bestowed with the best young player award.

#1 Ronaldo to Juve

The unthinkable happened when it was officially announced that Cristiano Ronaldo had joined Juventus. After the conclusion of the 2017-18 season, it was rumoured that the Portuguese would leave.

And he did. Right after Portugal’s World Cup campaign ended, the former Manchester United star made a £100 million switch to Turin. He has already scored 9 league goals for his new club while Lukaku has none at the Old Trafford since March.