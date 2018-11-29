5 most successful set piece takers in the Premier League right now

There are plenty of ways to score goals of course, some more exciting and pleasing on the eye than others. The sense of expectation when a free-kick is awarded just outside the box is palpable, and if you happen to be inside a stadium and watching a game live, the tension builds from the moment the official sprays his white line to denote the position of the ball for the set piece.

If you happen to be somewhere that drums are allowed in, the banging reaches fever pitch by the time the taker strikes the ball.

Let’s see who the five most successful set piece takers are in the Premier League at this moment.

Juan Mata – Manchester United – 1

Memorably, Juan Mata’s only set piece contribution this season came against Newcastle United, in a match that Manchester United were 2-0 down in.

There was talk at half-time, when the Red Devils had a mountain to climb, that it could be Jose Mourinho’s final game in charge, and 20 minutes into the second half, that looked even more likely.

That was until the Spaniard popped up at the Stretford End to spark one of United’s best fightbacks in years.

The six-man wall could do nothing about the delicately placed left-footed shot, which was tantalisingly out of the reach of Newcastle keeper, Martin Dubravka.

James Maddison – Leicester City – 1

Huddersfield had the temerity to take the lead at Leicester back in September, and just five minutes in the King Power Stadium was silenced.

Fortunately, it only took a quarter hour for Kelechi Iheanacho to equalise, but it was well into the second half before the home crowd were given something else to cheer about.

On 66 minutes the Foxes were awarded a free-kick that was dead central to the goal and just over six yards outside the box.

James Maddison took the shortest of run ups and then unleashed a right footed bullet which arced its way into the top corner. Keeper Jonas Lossl got a hand to it but it was hit with such power, that he never had a chance of keeping it out.

Ruben Neves – Wolverhampton Wanderers – 1

It’s fair to say that Ruben Neves has become a cult hero for Wolves, due in no small part to the fantastic array of goals that he’s scored for them.

His first of the season was also his only Premier League free-kick to date, and it came after Everton had taken the lead at Molinuex on the opening day of the campaign.

With just a minute to go before the break, and a packed stadium ready to erupt, the pressure was on Neves to deliver.

A short stuttering run up preceded his strike into the top corner which was so good that not even England’s Jordan Pickford could keep it out.

Cue pandemonium in the stands.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – Liverpool – 1

Liverpool visited Watford this past weekend, and that’s when young Trent Alexander-Arnold got on the scoresheet in fine style.

The Reds had been comfortable all afternoon against Javi Gracia’s Hornets, but that hadn’t translated into goals, meaning that the game was still up for grabs as the clock ticked into the 76th minute.

Ben Foster will be rightly disgusted with his wall who should’ve been protecting his left side. Mo Salah was the decoy and as the Egyptian moved away, Alexander-Arnold took four steps before dipping the ball up and over the wall.

Foster couldn’t even dive, the strike was that good.

Before we look at who is the most deadly from free-kicks at the moment, honourable mentions should also go to: Aaron Mooy, David Silva and Kieran Trippier, who’ve also got themselves on the score sheet in this manner during the 2018/19 campaign

Granit Xhaka – Arsenal – 2

The only player to have scored more than one free-kick this season, is none other than Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka.

His first came away at Newcastle in mid-September. Another that was centrally placed, the Swiss didn’t go for power but for accuracy.

Magpies keeper, Dubravka, was well placed but the strike was a real ‘postage stamp’ right into the top corner.

His second, against Crystal Palace, was by far the best in this list, and it’s doubtful there’ll be a better free-kick struck all season.

Trailing 1-0 against the Eagles, Arsenal were awarded a free-kick on the apex of the area. Palace keeper, Wayne Hennessey had a good sight of the ball from an area of the pitch where, frankly, Xhaka might’ve thought of crossing it.

No thoughts of that were in his mind as he let fly with a powerful shot that went as true as an arrow and flew in off of Hennessey’s far post.