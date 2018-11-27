Fans cannot believe the amount of weight Romelu Lukaku has gained in one Premier League season

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku’s form has taken a considerable dip this season. The striker, who arrived from Everton last year, has only managed four Premier League goals this season and is going through his worst goal drought for the Manchester-based club.

Some of the Manchester United fans, interestingly, believe that the reason behind his goal-scoring issues that he has put up a lot of weight in one year. That has affected his fitness adversely and has reduced his pace and precision as well.

Someone needs to control Lukaku eating habits. Man, this weight gain might be the reason why he is sweating after 5 minutes. Totally unfit, can’t run anymore, can’t score. @ericmufc9 @Elijahkyama @WacekeLinet — Sir John (@MKJohn254) November 26, 2018

Explain why he is less mobile on the pitch then? — SomeSouthAfricanDude (@Thee_Llaedon) November 26, 2018

Luke Shaw needs to have a private word with Lukaku about this his weight gain. — uchbutch (@uchbutch) October 28, 2018

Lukaku 4 years ago vs Lukaku now He has build unnecessary muscle and that’s not helping him at all pic.twitter.com/jGPfhzLBUg — Sir Jose Mourinho (@_imran_mufc_) October 24, 2018

Lukaku, who has failed to score since September 15 for United, was recently dropped for four straight games by Mourinho. He did manage to get the ball into the net against Crystal Palace on the weekend but the goal was deemed offside by the referee.

Image Courtesy: @unitedaryan