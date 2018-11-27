Watch: How David Luiz is responsible for 64% of league goals Chelsea have conceded this season

Chelsea’s unbeaten start to the season came to a screeching halt against London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, who stretched the Maurizio Sarri side in every department to register a thumping 3-1 win at Wembley. And David Luiz’s performance in the match was criticised to no end!

The Brazilian gave away the free-kick which led to Tottenham’s opener and was directly responsible for the second goal, scored by Harry Kane, as he appeared to jump out of the way of the England captain. Naturally, Chelsea fans weren’t impressed.

David Luiz is such a liability it’s unreal man — ! (@GoaIKepa) November 24, 2018

Any club that employs David Luiz deserves to never play in Champions League ever again. — Janet’s Nan (@dannydoes) November 24, 2018

In the aftermath of the game, as was pointed by a Chelsea fan, with a video as proof, that the centre-back has been directly at fault for seven of the 11 goals that the Blues have conceded in the league this season. That constitutes for an astonishing 64% of the goals the club have conceded.

1) This banged. 2) Announcing reupload because everyone keeps telling me the video has stopped working. pic.twitter.com/UmbvCWDT5L — tug (@carefree_tug) November 26, 2018

This stat would not make a good reading for the defender, who has started all 13 league games for Chelsea this season, and manager Sarri who has shown a lot of faith in him. Luiz would do a world of good to himself, the club and the fans if he gets his act together, and soon enough, as the club have fallen down the Premier League table and Arsenal are closing in on them as well.