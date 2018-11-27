Medical emergency delays kick-off for Burnley’s clash with Newcastle

An individual has been taken to hospital in a conscious state shortly before Burnley’s home match against Newcastle United on Monday.

Kick-off in the Premier League match between Burnley and Newcastle United has been delayed by 30 minutes following a medical emergency at Turf Moor.

The Clarets confirmed an individual was taken to hospital in a conscious state shortly before the scheduled start time of 20:00 local time [GMT].

The incident occurred in the players’ tunnel, with Burnley stating neither players or any staff members had been affected.

The match is now scheduled to commence at 20:30 local time [GMT].