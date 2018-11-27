If David de Gea leaves United, will it be his fault?

As Manchester United kept on playing in one frustrating cross after another, if there was anyone who was more annoyed than Jose Mourinho, then it was David de Gea. The Spaniard tried his best to play the crowd behind him on, but the way United were playing only intensified the frustration among the fans.

It was disappointing for any Manchester United fan. The man who has carried the club on his back after Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement was more frustrated than anyone. He kept saying something no one could understand in Spanish, but it was clear that he was annoyed.

And that should be a worrying sign for the Old Trafford faithful. Especially with rumours floating about De Gea not penning an extension at the club amidst reports linking him with moves to Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain. The Daily Mail even reported hours after the game that the Spaniard will join Paris Saint-Germain.

And while those rumours aren’t to be taken seriously at this stage, they will only grow till the saga drags on and till the time De Gea doesn’t sign a new deal.

But is it his fault? Because this gives the impression of being very much like the Robin van Persie-Arsenal saga. One of the best strikers in the world at Arsenal, Van Persie was scoring for fun there.

His contract was nearing expiry and there was interest from Juventus, Manchester City and United. The Dutchman wanted to win trophies and did not want to live in the regret of never winning the Premier League.

He switched Arsenal’s Red for United’s in the summer of 2012 and then he got what he wanted. He won the Premier League Golden Boot and won United the title. It was his first ever title win in England and he was just one of those class players over the previous five years or so, who deserved to win the title at least once. He knew Arsenal won’t guarantee him success. He knew that United would. That’s where he went.

Not just him. Arsenal let Samir Nasri, Cesc Fabregas, Alex Song and many others go when they were not competing for the title and the player’s wishes were to win one. They could never really match the players’ ambition and they left. And they indeed won titles elsewhere. They had outgrown the club’s stature.

Manchester United may be a club that’s the biggest in the Premier League and in the world, arguably. But it isn’t the best. Neither is the club ‘the best’, nor is the team ‘the best’.

De Gea is arguably one of the best goalkeepers in the world today and while he might have won the Player of the Year award at United four times, he hasn’t won the title after he actually became ‘world class’ post Sir Alex’s retirement. It’s been five years since he won the league title and for a top class keeper like him, it would hurt a lot.

Because it’s obvious that a player like De Gea deserves to win more. He doesn’t deserve to play in the Europa League and be seventh in the league by any means. He has been United’s saviour so many times, but the club hasn’t really stepped up a level to win the title again for him. Manchester United are operating at a level that probably does not meet the standards of someone like David de Gea.

Even when his move to Real Madrid fell through, De Gea was certainly keen to move. A deal would have seen him go to the Bernabeu to allow Keylor Navas to join United. Some days later, the Spaniard signed a new contract. That could have been a career-changing moment for him. He did go on to become a superstar for the club and the goalkeeping world, but De Gea never tasted silverware.

One part of him would have regretted not going to Madrid, who won three Champions League titles in a row. And it would have been strange to be in his place when Thibaut Courtois joined Madrid this past summer in just a single attempt.

Moments like these often make players think back and ask themselves if things could have been much more different to what they are. He would have won more and he would’ve put his name in the history books. He might have taken the right decision in staying at United, but it might not have been the perfect decision.

The mess at Manchester United will make De Gea think. The structure and the hierarchical issues at the club will compel him into thinking if United will win the league title again in the next two years. With his contract expiring and there being no shortage of interest, it surely will be playing somewhere inside his head.

It won’t be a surprise to see De Gea leave Old Trafford. It won’t be his fault.