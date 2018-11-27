5 goalkeepers who can replace David de Gea at Manchester United

With David De Gea not showing any signs of signing an extension with the Red Devils, Manchester United have a headache to look after. In the case of the Spaniard leaving, the Old Trafford outfit will have to sign a replacement and here are 5 players they could look at…

#5 Alphonse Areola

Since David De Gea is being linked with a move to PSG, it would be wise for the Red Devils to have a look at their goalkeeper Alphonse Areola. The French goalkeeper is a great talent and would not want to play second-fiddle to De Gea.

So, as a result, Manchester United could use De Gea as a means to bring the young Frenchman to the Theatre of Dreams. Ideally, this feels like the best possible and most doable move for all parties.

#4 Keylor Navas

Keylor Navas is the only goalkeeper in the world that can boast of being the guardian of the goal in three consecutive Champions League finals and also winning them. Even then, Madrid opted to sign Thibaut Courtois.

This has made Navas the second choice at the Bernabeu and it would be wise for him to move to Manchester United, who would also get a great keeper in their team.

#3 Jasper Cilessen

Another great goalkeeper who is on the fringes of a top club. Like Navas is at Real Madrid, Jasper Cilessen is a backup goalkeeper at the Camp Nou.

This is a man who is Netherlands’ number one goalkeeper but can’t get into the Barca starting XI because of Marc-Andre ter Stegen. The Dutchman would perhaps be the cheapest alternative for the Red Devils while also being a great goalkeeper.

#2 Gianluigi Donnarumma

Now we move to the more expensive part of this space. The Italian goalkeeper plies his trade at Milan and showcased his talent as a mere 16-year-old as he displaced Diego Lopez as Milan’s number one.

There are two problems with him, however: one, he would be very expensive and two, his agent is the infamous Mino Raiola, with whom Mourinho doesn’t really have a great relationship right now.

#1 Jan Oblak

The Slovenian is perhaps the best goalkeeper in the world right now. The Atletico Madrid shot-stopper has a €100 million release clause and Manchester United will have to pay it in full in order to sign him.

However, the ability of Oblak as a goalkeeper means that every penny spent on it would be worth it. The last time the Red Devils signed a goalkeeper from Atleti, he turned out to be their saviour and most consistent player of this decade. With Oblak, it could be the same.