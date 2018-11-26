3 players Arsenal need to sign in January

Arsenal have undergone a renaissance with the arrival of Unai Emery this past summer. A 17-match unbeaten streak has put them firmly in contention for a Champions League berth next season and there has been an aura of positivity that has engulfed the Emirates Stadium of late.

However, despite how rosy things might seem, there are still a few key issues that need to be addressed in January.

FOX Sports Asia looks at 3 players Arsenal need to sign in the winter transfer window to fuel their push for a top-four spot.

#3 Leandro Trossard (Genk)

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang utilised on the wing by Emery, the recent injury to Danny Welbeck has left Arsenal without a notable backup forward and this is where Leandro Trossard comes in.

The Genk attacker is fast leaving his mark on the European stage with stellar performances for his club, scoring 11 goals in 19 appearances. Trossard, like Aubameyang, can play on either wing and through the middle and at 23, is not even near his peak yet.

Belgian outlet Sporza have claimed that Arsenal have already expressed their interest in the youngster, who is valued by the club at over £25m.

“I contacted representatives from Arsenal and Tottenham. At Spurs, nobody wanted to confirm that Trossard is an option, but Arsenal did. They told me Leandro has a very interesting profile for them and that they’ve been following him since August.

“They also added it was a good choice to stay at Genk for another year. They ended the phone call with ‘They are keeping a close eye on him’,” Josy Comhair, Trossard’s agent, was quoted as saying.

Could he turn out to be the next Eden Hazard? Only time will tell.

#2 Ezri Konsa (Brentford)

A rather surprising entry on this list, Ezri Konsa has starred ever since his move to Brentford from Charlton this past summer.

Konsa has developed into one of the top English prospects and even made his debut for the U-21s earlier this year.

The 21-year-old is capable of playing in the middle of the defence, as a full-back and also in the midfield which is evidence of his versatility.

New manager Unai Emery has struggled to address the defensive woes that have plagued the Gunners over the years despite signing Sokratis from Dortmund in the summer. Shkodran Mustafi has been a liability and Koscielny’s prolonged absence leaves them with just Rob Holding as a back-up.

Injuries to Sead Kolasinac and Nacho Monreal have just added to their woes and Konsa would be the ideal candidate to solve these issues. He is currently valued at £15m and the Gunners have expressed their interest in a January move, according to Metro.

#1 Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona)

Dembele has fallen down the pecking order at Barcelona amid rumours of a gaming disorder. He failed to report to training ahead of Barcelona’s game against Betis last week and was subsequently dropped from the side although he did return to score the all-important equaliser against Atletico Madrid this weekend.

He has expressed his desire to leave the club in January, with the Premier League being his most likely destination.

Arsenal were interested in Dembele in the summer as well, but a move never materialised. With the Gunners lacking a genuine wideman following the departures of Theo Walcott and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Dembele would be the perfect fit at the Emirates.

A potential trio of Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ousmane Dembele would make Arsenal immediate challengers for the title, if not this season, then next at the very least.

However, a potential stumbling block could be the price tag of the World Cup winner with Arsenal unlikely to be willing to shell out the £80m Barcelona are looking for.