Alli challenges Spurs to maintain level

Tottenham have set a standard they must now match, according to midfielder Dele Alli.

Tottenham star Dele Alli urged his team to maintain the level they showed during their impressive 3-1 win over Chelsea.

Alli, 22, scored and provided an assist at Wembley as Spurs produced a fine display to claim a fifth straight win.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men are facing a huge week with a Champions League clash against Inter and trip to Arsenal and Alli wants his side to reproduce the level they reached on Saturday.

“We have to keep that as our level. We can’t drop off – and we have to improve as well,” the midfielder said.

“We’ve got a busy month and some really tough fixtures, and it gives us confidence going into those games that we can beat anyone.

“Chelsea are a top side, they have some amazing players and they’ve been in great form as well.

@dele_official has scored six goals in his last five games against Chelsea. A man for the occasion. #COYS pic.twitter.com/s19FN7hDqY — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 25, 2018

“So to perform the way we did, to dominate the game so much, to have so many chances, we’ve got to keep that up.

“We just need to keep this form up and improve, not drop off or take our foot off the pedal just because we got a good win against Chelsea.”

Spurs are third in the Premier League, three points behind second-placed Liverpool and five adrift of Manchester City.

They are third in Group B of the Champions League and need a win over Inter on Wednesday.