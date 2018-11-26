How Victor Lindelof is coming of age at Manchester United

The sight of Victor Lindelof clutching his thigh and fighting on to help Manchester United get a late goal against Crystal Palace was a heartbreaking sight to many

While he seemed to be a man willing to fight and give everything to win the game, he seemed the only one to do so. It was a very diabolical performance from the Red Devils, who hardly seemed to be wanting to win the game. Crystal Palace seemed like the better team and were the hungrier team on the pitch.

Apart from Lindelof, no other United player had the fire to give his all. But that’s how things have been so far this season.

Along with Luke Shaw, Lindelof has been United’s best player this season. In the last two months, the Swede has progressed leaps and bounds to probably become United’s best defender right now. Amid times when the Red Devils have been crying out for a central defender, Lindelof has made some forget that the backline was as bad as they thought it was.

The game against Palace stood for that. As Lindelof had his head inside his jersey after full-time when Jose Mourinho picked him up and gave him a pat on his back, it seemed as though he was the only player he was happy with. The others had trudged off as though nothing had happened. But Lindelof cared the most. He had won tackles holding his thigh and looked gutted.

Lindelof played last 5 minutes injured. Put his body on the line for his teammates. He knows what it means to be wear this shirt. Sadly none of the others do. #mufc pic.twitter.com/9i0qyHwdRZ — Simply Utd (@SimplyUtd) November 24, 2018

It was probably coming- Lindelof’s rise to prominence. He did endure a below par season last term, but an interesting stat says that the Red Devils had not lost a single game when he had started last season.

His performances against Manchester City after coming on at Old Trafford and the one against Arsenal at the Emirates were close to perfect. He did face a disaster at Huddersfield last season in that 2-1 defeat, but he only rose from the ashes to recover very well.

He wasn’t perfect, certainly. But he was growing in stature. He was getting to grips with the Premier League. It was slow, but it was happening. He was maturing and establishing himself in a league that required him to be more physical than he was.

The World Cup saw him be a big part of the Swedish side that went to the quarter-finals, only to lose to England. He was probably Sweden’s most important player as he marshalled the defence to take Sweden historically far in the competition. Even in the 2-0 defeat to England, he wasn’t bad at all.

The season began for him with a disaster at the Amex Stadium in Sussex. He and Eric Bailly had absolutely shambolic games, which contributed to Brighton’s 3-2 win over United. While Bailly was never seen making a start again, Lindelof had the trust of Jose Mourinho to recover because he had done the same last season.

Lindelof was poor against Tottenham in the 3-0 defeat at Old Trafford, but Mourinho persisted with him. And that just paid off.

It isn’t the way he reads the game that stands out, Lindelof is a proper ball-playing central defender. He is blessed with a brilliant pair of feet and knows how to use them to very good effect too. The pass completion rate of 88 percent speaks volumes and while Lindelof wins only 1.5 tackles per game, it’s his reading of the danger that stands out.

He is of the Paolo Maldini mould which stands for the fact that making last-ditch tackles and interceptions means the defender has made an error prior to making a tackle.

But it’s aerially and positionally that Lindelof has improved the most. He was caught out of position in the game against Huddersfield last season and was all over the place against Brighton this season. He has worked on that and has made his heading a strength. He looks assured and full of confidence and it’s now clear that it was because of a lack of confidence more than a lack of ability.

While there is no stopping people criticising Jose Mourinho for making bad decisions and not bringing the best out of players, the way he’s handled Lindelof’s situation is commendable.

He could have given him the treatment that was vented out to Anthony Martial, Luke Shaw and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, but knowing that he’s played in Portugal, Mourinho knew how to get the best out of him. He had complete faith in him this season after having almost crucified him for errors against Huddersfield last season.

And while United still need a centre-back to improve their backline, despite Chris Smalling being handed a new deal, Lindelof has shown that if United do need central defender signings, they will need only one.