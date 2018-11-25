Tottenham 3-1 Chelsea: 5 talking points from Spurs’ win at Wembley

With Spurs leapfrogging Chelsea into 3rd position after a fantastic win at Wembley, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at some of the talking points from the game.

#5 Sarriball turned on its head as Spurs press high

Mauricio Pochettino’s side set themselves high up the pitch from the get-go and it was a move that paid dividends as Chelsea looked clueless. As early as the 3rd minute, the quartet of Spurs’s attackers could be seen going man-to-man for each Chelsea goal-kick, something Maurizio Sarri’s men were clearly not used to, losing the ball early on during several of their build-ups and allowing the home team to break high up the pitch.

Chelsea’s ballplayers looked clearly lost as Jorginho struggled to control the game while David Luiz, in the team for his supposed quality on the ball – looked rattled. The usually calm Sarri struggled to control his emotions as each mistake by his team, of which there were many, was met by a barrage of reprimands from the touchline.

By the end of the first half, the scoreline only confirmed what everyone already knew – Chelsea had been second best and were lucky to be only 2 goals down after Spurs missed several clear-cut chances to further increase their lead.

The second period was more of the same as Chelsea fell a further goal behind and couldn’t make any real headway for all their dominance on the ball except for Giroud’s late consolation to keep the scoreline respectable.

#4 Referee Martin Atkinson makes crucial call at 1-0

With the score precariously poised at 1-0 after Spurs had taken an early lead, Chelsea tried to find a way back into the game and might have – but for referee Martin Atkinson who waved away Eden Hazard’s appeals for a penalty.

The Belgian looked to have been tackled from behind by Spurs youngster Juan Foyth and went tumbling down in a heap, only for the referee to wave play on. The tackle looked suspect in real time and replays only served to confirm the suspicion – Foyth had made no contact with the ball whatsoever.

The visitors can indeed feel aggrieved over the decision as Spurs made the most of their momentum – adding two goals following the incident. With Premier League clubs passing a resolution for the introduction of VAR from the forthcoming season after a string of high-profile errors, the Blues can only wonder if their unbeaten record would have stood with some additional assistance from a video referee.

#3 Son solo goal lights up Wembley

When Heung-min Son picked up the ball on the touchline with the score at 2-0, little did Chelsea know the humbling they were in for. Jorginho had a headstart on him and for all they knew, he was going to pass the ball on to another team-mate.

The South Korean had other ideas, however, as he left the play-maker in his wake with a lovely change of pace – the Italian continuing in his trail. He then proceeded to breeze past David Luiz, the Chelsea defender making a bad game worse by coming off his line and missing the ball completely. Son finally completed his whirlwind run with a delightful tuck in past Chelsea keeper Kepa to cap off what will surely be a contender for the goal of the season.

#2 Kane, Alli, Son and Eriksen run riot in first start together

Pochettino’s men are usually bullish at home and this was reflected in his team selection, Spurs clearly looking to go for the jugular with Kane, Alli, Son and Eriksen starting together for the first time this season. As it so happened, it was an inspired selection from the manager, the four of them linking up effortlessly on the break – Chelsea dominating the ball and Spurs the game.

It all started with Eriksen setting up Alli for the opener with a whipped free-kick, following which the home side completely took control. The Dane set up further chances on a platter for Son and Kane before adding another assist to his tally for Kane’s first and Tottenham’s second of the night.

It was telling that three members of the quartet got a goal each while Eriksen set up two. Moreover, the three Tottenham goalscorers also had more shots on the night than any of the Chelsea players as the hosts took complete control at Wembley.

#1 Chelsea come crashing down to earth as unbeaten run ends

At kick-off, there were only 3 unbeaten teams remaining in the Premier League, the longest such run in the competition, before the home side went on to reduce the number down to 2 – and how! The Blues had preserved their record by the skin of their teeth against Manchester United in the 93rd minute, but there was no such luck this time around having been completely outplayed and out-thought by a determined Spurs side.

What must also not be lost on anyone is the significance of the result – Spurs have leapfrogged their London rivals to 3rd in the table, despite already having lost 3 games this season. They have, however, crucially managed not to draw any of their remaining games while Chelsea have already drawn 4.

With many people tipping them for the title following their start, it is now clear that Champions League qualification and not the Premier League trophy is the real race for the Londoners.