Everton 1 Cardiff City 0: Sigurdsson earns fourth straight home win

Gylfi Sigurdsson scored a second-half winner to give Everton a deserved 1-0 Premier League home victory over struggling Cardiff City.

Marco Silva’s men made it four straight league wins at Goodison Park thanks to Sigurdsson’s seventh goal of the season after 59 minutes.

Despite the tight scoreline, Everton were comfortable for much of the game as they moved into the top six ahead of next week’s Merseyside derby against Liverpool and left Cardiff in the bottom three.

Michael Keane had a header saved by Neil Etheridge, while Andre Gomes – fit to play despite injury ruling him out for Portugal – fired against the side netting in an opening period that saw Cardiff’s defence largely frustrate the hosts.

Richarlison, fresh from scoring for Brazil against Cameroon, could only direct a free header from Sigurdsson’s cross straight at Etheridge in the chance of the half just before the break.

An excellent Sol Bamba goal-line clearance was all that denied Sigurdsson after Bernard had set up his left-footed effort from a tight angle.

But the Iceland international was not to be denied in Everton’s next attack just before the hour mark. Following Richarlison’s flick, Theo Walcott surged through on goal, and when his effort brought a one-handed save by Etheridge, Sigurdsson tapped in the rebound from 10 yards.

Having suffered a nasty blow to the head in an awkward landing earlier in the second half, Jordan Pickford did well to parry Victor Camarasa’s strike as Cardiff sought a way back into the game in a brief spell of pressure which also saw an angry Greg Cunningham have a penalty claim denied after being challenged by Seamus Coleman.

That good fortune was all Everton needed to see out the victory, Ademola Lookman, Richarlison and Cenk Tosun forcing late saves from Etheridge in the closing stages, although Callum Paterson gave them one final scare with a header over at the death.

What does it mean? Everton building momentum

The solid if not spectacular win moves Everton above Manchester United in the table and builds on a solid run of recent results that has seen them lose just once in seven league games and steady the ship after a mixed start. Their home form will be a significant boost to Silva – stretching back to last season they have lost just one of their last 10 at Goodison Park in the top flight.

Cardiff’s defence looked more resolute than it has done recently, but their problems are at the other end – 11 goals scored in 13 games the main contributor for their slow start to the Premier League campaign.

Sigurdsson shines again

As well as hitting the winner, Sigurdsson had Everton’s best other opening with an effort cleared off the line, and also set up two chances for his team-mates. He continues to impress this year after being criticised in his first campaign following his big-money move from Swansea City.

Arter struggles to make an impact

Harry Arter returned from suspension for this encounter, but struggled to make an impact before being replaced by Junior Hoilett after 74 minutes. He created zero chances for his team-mates, and only had 10 total passes in the Everton half.

What’s next?

Everton go into next Sunday’s derby at Anfield in fine form, while Cardiff are under pressure going into their home game against Wolves on Friday. That game is followed by matches with West Ham, Southampton, Watford and Crystal Palace – a run of fixtures that could ultimately prove pivotal in their bid for survival.