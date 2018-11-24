Pogba and Lukaku return for United clash with Palace

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has made four changes to his starting XI as he seeks a response to the Manchester derby defeat.

Paul Pogba has been deemed fit to start Manchester United’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace and Romelu Lukaku has been recalled at Marcus Rashford’s expense.

Star midfielder Pogba missed the derby defeat to Manchester City because of a thigh problem and pulled out of the France squad, but is free to make his return on Saturday.

Lukaku, a substitute against City, has shaken off a muscle problem to squeeze England international Rashford out the starting XI.

Jose Mourinho has also included Juan Mata – his 200th appearance for the club – and Matteo Darmian, with Marouane Fellaini dropping to the bench. Ander Herrera has been left out of the squad entirely.

United will expect to return to winning ways against Roy Hodgson’s struggling Palace, who have lost each of their last 11 league visits to Old Trafford.