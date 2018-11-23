Klopp dismissive of Aguirre’s comments on Salah leaving Liverpool

Egypt head coach Javier Aguirre has suggested Mohamed Salah may leave Liverpool in search of trophies, an idea Jurgen Klopp firmly rejected.

Jurgen Klopp dismissed a suggestion from Egypt head coach Javier Aguirre that Mohamed Salah could leave Liverpool if the club’s trophy drought does not end.

Liverpool are yet to win silverware since the German took charge at Anfield in 2015, the Reds suffering defeats to Manchester City, Sevilla and Real Madrid in EFL Cup, Europa League and Champions League finals respectively.

Aguirre indicated Salah, who signed a new long-term contract at Anfield earlier this year, could leave the club “in a season or two” if the wait for major honours continues.

But Klopp rejected Aguirre’s comments at a news conference ahead of Saturday’s Premier League trip to Watford.

“So I try to be nice, eh?” Klopp joked. “If he [Aguirre] doesn’t win a title in the next two years he has to move for sure.

“I don’t know why people say that, but it’s the world of media, someone in Egypt writes it and I get confronted with it. I don’t agree but it’s a free world and he can say whatever he wants.

“I shouldn’t have made any comments on it so maybe we can delete what I said a minute ago?”

Bezzies… — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 23, 2018

Klopp was similarly disdainful when questioned regarding reports Fabinho could seek a move over a lack of game-time, the midfielder having started only three Premier League games since signing from Monaco.

“It was one [a transfer] for the future and he’s settling, yes,” the former Borussia Dortmund boss said.

“He played three of the last four I think and did well, it’s all good. The most intense period of the year is coming, [it is] unbelievable the games we have.

“Of course he won’t leave. I don’t talk about transfers but nobody leaves, he doesn’t want [to go].

“Crazy world – if players don’t play the last five games they [the media] open the transfer market but we are not involved in that.”

Daniel Sturridge has been charged with misconduct in relation to alleged breaches of The FA’s Betting Rules. Full statement: https://t.co/f5mIqOwfxw. pic.twitter.com/9CJtNUeNYP — FA Spokesperson (@FAspokesperson) November 12, 2018

Klopp also confirmed Daniel Sturridge is available to face Watford and has not been affected by an FA charge over alleged breaches of betting rules, with captain Jordan Henderson also in contention to be selected.

“You don’t see any influence on him in training. I don’t know anything about the case so, what happens, I can’t say anything,” Klopp added.

“It’s difficult to get information but in training he’s normal, in good shape, sharp and focused. Of course, it’s not something you want to be involved in.

“But he’s 100 per cent – as long as he trains well, as long as nobody says different to me, then he’s in contention.

“At the moment it looks like pretty much a full squad apart from the long-term injuries. Adam Lallana has a minor thing, not available for the weekend, but the rest came back from internationals healthy, which is brilliant. We have to make a few decisions, obviously.”