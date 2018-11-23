Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp chooses between Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has made his choice between Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola public.

In an interview with Sky Germany, Klopp was quizzed about who he thinks is better between the two Manchester-based club managers. The Liverpool manager was clear as a crystal and immediately replied, “Pep Guardiola”.

When asked to expand on why he prefers the former Barcelona manager over Mourinho, the German explained that he thinks of Guardiola as the best in the world and any other coach would finish second to the Spanish tactician.

“It’s not about better. ‘I think Pep is the best coach in the world. So you could have asked me any other name. It’s not about a comparison with Jose, Pep is doing alright.”

🗣| Jurgen Klopp’s response when asked by Sky Germany: “Pep Guardiola or Jose Mourinho?”🥇pic.twitter.com/hasBJte0CE — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) November 22, 2018

Guardiola and Mourinho’s rivalry started during the 2009 Champions League when the latter was at Inter. Over the years, the duo have faced each other on 22 occasions with Guardiola winning 10 of those matches. Mourinho, on the other hand, has registered five wins against his rival and seven matches have ended in a stalemate.

Pep’s City decimated Mourinho’s United when the two sides faced each other just before the international break earlier this month. Goals from David Silva, Sergio Aguero and Ilkay Gundogan had condemned United to a 3-1 loss with Anthony Martial grabbing the only goal for the red half of Manchester.

On the Premier League table as well, there’s a huge gap between the two sides. While City sit pretty at the top with 32 points in 12 matches, United are eighth with only 20 points. Klopp’s Liverpool, notably, have been one of the better defensive sides in the league this season and are second on the table behind City with 30 points.