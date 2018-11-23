Negotiations with Liverpool took time but Sadio Mane says he always planned to commit his future to the club with a new deal.

Sadio Mane always knew he would sign a new Liverpool contract despite lengthy negotiations with the Champions League runners-up.

Mane was linked with Real Madrid before Zinedine Zidane’s shock departure after May’s final, but he agreed a new long-term deal on Thursday.

The contract is reported to run to 2023, a two-year extension on his previous deal, with Jurgen Klopp claiming Liverpool will have Mane for the best years of his career.

Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino have also signed long-term Liverpool contracts this year and Mane says it was always his intention to join his team-mates in committing.

“I am very happy, very happy to extend my time at Liverpool,” Mane, 26, told Liverpool’s website.

“It is a great day for me and now I am looking forward to everything – to helping the team, to helping the club achieve our dreams and, especially, to win trophies.

“For me it was very easy. It was a little bit long [the negotiations] but it was easy in my mind and I knew I would sign. After discussions we finally agreed and I am very happy and now looking forward.

“I think now everybody is relaxed. Of course, it is normal from outside, all the fans, to worry about because they wanted me to stay – and, of course, I also want to stay here. Now it is done, so everyone is relaxed and happy.

“I think I can say all of the people who work here are part of a family. I am here for a few years and they are very, very, very nice to me and everyone. They are good people and I am just happy to be here.”

Mane accepted he was aware of speculation about his Liverpool future from supporters but said he wants to reward their faith in him.

“It means very big things for me because of the love they give to me. Honestly, I appreciate it,” Mane added.

“I have been here for three years and every single day I only try to do everything for them because all of them, they are behind us. They always push us and give everything for us.

“Of course, I could see a little bit on the social media [about contract talks], but in my mind it was an easy decision for me to sign and stay with them, to give everything for them to help achieve our dreams.”