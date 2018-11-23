WATCH: All Sadio Mane’s goals for Liverpool

Sadio Mane signed a new long-term Liverpool contract on Thursday and all his Reds goals have been compiled in this video.

Eyebrows were raised when Liverpool paid a reported £30million to sign Sadio Mane from Southampton in 2016, but the Senegal star has proved a bargain.

Mane agreed on a new long-term Liverpool contract on Thursday, describing joining the club as the best decision of his career to date.

He hit 20 goals in all competitions last term and has got off to a similarly strong start in 2018-19, netting six Premier League goals so far in Liverpool’s unbeaten start to the campaign.

In all Mane has struck 40 goals in 89 games for Liverpool, forming a fearsome front three with team-mates Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah, and you can watch them all here: