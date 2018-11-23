Chelsea might be one of the best clubs in the world but being in the top echelons of European football doesn’t automatically mean that they are the best suitable club for a player. In fact, many players have lived to regret their moves to Chelsea and here are five of them…

#5 Loic Remy (from Newcastle United)

Loic Remy was showing his potential at Newcastle United in the 2013-14 season. He scored 14 goals in 27 games that season and earned a move to Chelsea in the summer of 2014.

He joined the Blues subsequently and had a decent start to his career. However, it wasn’t long before things began spiralling downwards as he ended his Stamford Bridge stint with only 12 goals from 47 games for Chelsea. He now plies his trade in France with Lille.

#4 Marko Marin (from Werder Bremen)

At Werder Bremen, there was this young kid who was making waves around Europe with his displays. With a small stature, Marko Marin in his early 20s took the Bundesliga by storm.

A move to Chelsea happened in 2012 and it turned out to be disastrous. Marin made 16 appearances for the Blues before leaving the club in 2016 following what looked like a million loan spells abroad. He is now contracted to Red Star Belgrade in Serbia.

#3 Mateja Kezman (from PSV Eindhoven)

From 2000 to 2004, Mateja Kezman took the Dutch league by absolute storm while representing PSV Eindhoven. The striker scored a whopping 129 goals in 176 games for his team before joining Chelsea in 2004.

However, he couldn’t replicate his form at Stamford Bridge as he scored just seven times in 41 games for the club in the 2004-05 season. He left for Atletico Madrid after that but could never recover from the slump and retired while playing in China.

#2 Andriy Shevchenko (from AC Milan)

At one point of time, Andriy Shevchenko was the best forward in the game. He desecrated defences in Italy while playing for AC Milan and won the Ballon d’Or in 2004.

The Ukrainian was signed in 2006 for £30.8 million, breaking Chelsea’s transfer record at the time. However, right after joining Chelsea, his form dipped and he was also marred by injuries. He scored 23 goals in 77 games for the Blues.

#1 Fernando Torres (from Liverpool FC)

And the most recent player to lose his way after joining the Stamford Bridge club has been Fernando Torres. The Spaniard joined Chelsea under controversial circumstances that enraged Liverpool fans.

And at times, Torres couldn’t score from even the easiest of chances. He managed only 45 goals from 172 games at Chelsea, which was a stark decline for El Nino who came third in the Ballon d’Or list for 2008.