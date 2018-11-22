Manchester United reveal their greatest penalty-takers

Manchester United, on their website, recently revealed the list of their best ever penalty takers in the Premier League and the results are rather surprising.

There have been a number of players who United have banked on to convert from 12 yards out, including the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Louis Saha who scored a fair share of penalties in their career. Andy Cole, on the other hand, netted a whopping 121 times for United but never scored a penalty for the club.

While United legend Wayne Rooney stepped up the most number of times for the Red Devils (28), he is not the most efficient from the spot, having missed 8 penalties in total.

That accolade goes to King Cantona, who converted 14 of his 16 penalties (87.5% success rate). Cristiano Ronaldo, who famously missed a spot-kick in the Champions League final against Chelsea, claims second spot with a success rate of 84.6% having converted 11 of his 13 penalties in the league. Ronaldo’s 2 misses came against Wigan and West Ham.

Ruud Van Nistelrooy, Denis Irwin and Robin van Persie round off the top 5 with conversion rates of 81.8%, 77.8% and 75% respectively.

Van Nistelrooy missed just 4 of his 22 penalties while Irwin netted 7 of his 9 and van Persie struck home 6 times in 8 attempts.

Rooney slots in at #6, having converted 20 of his 28 penalty attempts for United in the Premier League, amounting to a measly 71.8% conversion rate.

A number of players, including the likes of Louis Saha, Steve Bruce and Ryan Giggs never missed from the spot, but they haven’t been included higher on the list because of the relatively few times they stepped up to take a penalty.