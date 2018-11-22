5 players with most passes in the Premier League

It’s almost always the goal scorer who grabs the glory, or perhaps the goalkeeper when he’s pulled off a brilliant save. Occasionally, if a defender has made a goal-saving tackle, he too might find himself in the column inches.

It’s rare, however, for players to be lauded purely for their passing, which can be translated to their influence within a match.

Who has been the busiest, dictating the play and the rhythm of their teams? Let’s take a look…

#5 Granit Xhaka – 966 passes

When Unai Emery took over at Arsenal, he had a real job on his hands in terms of trying to change almost every aspect of Arsene Wenger’s reign.

He’d live or die by his decisions, but fortunately for the Spaniard, the whole squad have bought into what he wants to achieve, and they’ve had a great few months under his tutelage.

Granit Xhaka was one player who was drifting in and out of games under Wenger, and for a player with his skill set, it was criminal that he wasn’t fully engaged in each and every match.

Emery soon saw to that, making him the fulcrum of the side. Most of the Gunners’ transitional play flows through Xhaka at one point or another in a move, and therefore it’s no wonder that he is the top passer for the north Londoners.

#4 David Luiz – 984 passes

It wasn’t that long ago that Chelsea fans and football watchers, in general, were labelling David Luiz as an embarrassment.

His re-hire from PSG was seen as an incredibly poor piece of business at the time, but the defender soon allayed any fears.

Total commitment to the job in hand has won over the doubters, and he has always been a ball-player rather than a hoofer.

To that end, he’s a perfect exponent for Chelsea’s current way of playing, and is a great outlet for Kepa when looking for a quick release.

Luiz links play well and still isn’t frightened to get forward when the chance allows. Just a handful of passes away from 1000 and the third Chelsea man in this top five.

#3 Antonio Rudiger – 986 passes

One of three Chelsea players in the top five, two of whom are defenders.

It’s to Rudiger’s credit that he’s managed to become an important part of Sarri’s vision, based on the strength of his passing and the frequency with which he manages to get involved in various moves up and down the pitch.

Still only 25, the German is some years from his peak and that’s a scary prospect for anyone that’s seen him in 2018/19.

Having now found his feet at Stamford Bridge, he’s cemented a starting position for himself, and he looks like a player who’s there to stay.

Injuries permitting, he’ll remain one of the Blues’ most important players in the current set up.

#2 Aymeric Laporte – 1,065 passes

It might surprise everyone that Aymeric Laporte is one of only two Manchester City players in the top 10 for passes in the Premier League.

Bought from Athletic Club de Bilbao, Pep Guardiola knew exactly what he was getting with the centre-back.

Calm under pressure, he is a ball-playing centre-back par excellence, who spreads the ball with consummate ease to his team-mates.

He rarely misplaces a delivery, and is always available to allow his side to build from the back again if needed.

Along with Jorginho, he’s the only other player to have exceeded 1000 passes in 2018/19.

#1 Jorginho – 1186 passes

Since he took the reins at Chelsea, there’s been a lot of interest in ‘Sarriball,’ particularly after Pep Guardiola gave it the thumbs up.

Anyone watching Napoli over the past few seasons would’ve seen what Maurizio Sarri was all about, and the patterns that the Italian side designed across the pitch were, frankly, beautiful at times.

Much of that was down to Jorge Luiz Frello Filho, or Jorginho to give him his more common moniker.

A fearsome competitor and a fine athlete, the 26-year-old Brazilian embodies the way Sarri wants to play to the letter.

With 1186 passes, over 100 more than his nearest challenger, it’s clear that he’s the main reason why the Blues are challenging hard for top spot.