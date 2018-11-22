With the Premier League likely to accept FA’s proposal to reduce the number of foreign players in a team from 17 to 12, it could also see the waiving of the rule that allows English teams to only sign players within the top 50 countries in the FIFA rankings.

While the possible new rule is intended to allow more room for homegrown players to grow, it will make sure that the players from the European Union will have to go through as tough procedures as the non-EU foreign players go through now. It will make it slightly tougher (not impossible) for UK-based clubs to buy any foreign players, be it EU-based players or non-EU based stars.

But what will come with those new rules is the fact that the there will be fewer restrictions to sign non-EU players. As things stand, players from non-EU countries within FIFA’s top 50 have to play a certain number of games for the national team before they move to the Premier League. And players from countries that are outside the Top 50 aren’t eligible.

But it could well be possible that once the new rules come in, both of these rules get waived. And as far as the ASEAN countries go, it will work in their favor. Players from South and Southeast Asian countries like Thailand, Malaysia and India could dream of playing professionally in the United Kingdom, because of that.

Philippines national team goalkeeper Neil Etheridge created history when became the first Southeast Asian footballer to play in the Premier League earlier this year while several other stars have tried and failed. The doors to the English top tier and other top division leagues in Europe are usually shut in front of the footballers from the region.

Back in 2011, Indian skipper Sunil Chhetri was very close to signing for Queens Park Rangers in the Premier League, but work permit issues saw the transfer fall through. Around the same year, another Indian striker Jeje Lalpekhlua had a trial with Rangers in Glasgow. After having played one game on trial, he had to go back to India because of similar work permit issues.

Indian goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was really liked by former Everton and Wigan manager Roberto Martinez at one point. The Spaniard had a keen interest in signing him for the Latics, but after getting sacked, he still had an interest in bringing Gurpreet to Everton. But the goalkeeper decided to join Stabaek in Norway instead.

In 2007, former Thailand Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra bought Manchester City and took with him three Thai players to the club. Teerasil Dangda, Kiatprawut Saiwaeo and Suree Sukha were signed by the Citizens, but none of the players qualified for a work permit due to the poor ranking of the War Elephants.

Teerasil also spent time on trial at QPR, Getafe and Atletico Madrid while he was also a target for Trabzonspor. However, the Changsuek star finally won a loan move to Almeria to become the first Southeast Asian footballer to appear in La Liga and also scoring in a 4-3 victory against Real Betis in the Copa Del Rey.

One way that Premier League clubs have tried to circumvent this rule over the past few years is that when they sign players from outside top 50 who haven’t played more than 75 per cent of games for their country, the club will loan them out till they play that many games.

Arsenal did this when they signed Ryo Miyaichi, who was loaned out to Feyenoord before he played the required number of games for Japan’s senior team. Once he did that, he was called back.

West Bromwich Albion did quite the same thing with Zhang Yuning last year. He had made only six appearances by that time for China and West Brom loaned him out to Werder Bremen and he’s currently on loan at ADO Den Haag in the Netherlands.

Arsenal star Pierre Emerick Aubameyang hails from Gabon, an African nation that doesn’t feature inside the top 50. But the reason why the former Borussia Dortmund can play in the Premier League is because he proved himself in other big leagues in Europe.

The same goes for Tottenham’s Victor Wanyama. The Kenyan skipper played for Celtic in Scotland before joining Southampton in the Premier League. He impressed for Beerschot in Belgium before having moved to the Glasgow-based giants. The defensive midfielder had played over 75 per cent of games for Kenya before he signed for Celtic.

This rule allows the Premier League to make sure that they get the best out of the lot of players outside the top 50. Because of this, these players usually go to the Bundesliga or the Dutch league. They prove themselves and make themselves capable of “contributing positively to football in United Kingdom” in the same way that Aubameyang and Wanyama have.

Take Shinji Kagawa or Tottenham’s Son Heung Min for example. Kagawa became a favourite for Borussia when they won the Bundesliga under Jurgen Klopp in 2011 and 2012. He moved to Manchester United and while it didn’t quite work out for him, he is a very good example for Asian players to follow despite Japan being inside the top 50 when he came to Old Trafford.

Son, similarly, shone for Bayer Leverkusen and Hamburg in the Bundesliga before moving to Spurs in the summer of 2015. He became South Korea’s most important player after the retirement of Park Ji Sung (whose case is very similar) and has now become one of Spurs’ most important players under Mauricio Pochettino.

Park joined United from PSV Eindhoven in 2005 when Korea DPR were 82nd in the FIFA Rankings. But ‘Three Lungs Sung’ had done enough at PSV to become eligible for a move to the UK. And he had made multiple appearances for South Korea, since having made his debut in 2000.

Things though are comparatively tougher for countries from these parts of the world because of their footballing standards and low rankings. But the new rules could turn things around and act as a motivation for many Asians to dream of playing in the Premier League someday.