Rosenborg and Denmark’s Niklas Bendtner appealed after being sentenced to 50 days in jail, but it was dropped on Wednesday.

Former Arsenal striker Nicklas Bendtner will serve a 50-day prison sentence for assaulting a taxi driver, the State Prosecutor of Copenhagen confirmed.

The 30-year-old, who is now contracted to Rosenborg, was involved in an altercation in the Danish capital in September and, despite claiming he acted in self-defence, was handed a jail term.

He was expected to appeal but the State Prosecutor of Copenhagen confirmed via social media the case has been closed and the sentence originally passed will be served.

“The verdict is therefore final,” a brief statement from the State Prosecutor said.

Bendtner, who will also pay a 1,500 kroner (£179) fine, previously made a public apology to the club, his fans and team-mates over the incident.

“To the club, I’m sorry with all my heart that we are standing here,” he said.

“Rosenborg has been more than a good club to me. It felt like a new home and a new family, as I needed more than ever a change of air and a new start.”

Bendtner, who has played for clubs including Juventus and Wolfsburg, joined Rosenborg from Nottingham Forest in 2017.