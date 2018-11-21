3 players who need to leave Manchester United in January

Manchester United have had a torrid start to their 2018/19 season and 12 matches into the English Premier League, they lie on the eighth position. Naturally, quite a few players have underperformed for them this year and thus, have fallen down the pecking order.

With Jose Mourinho handed a considerable amount to spend in the January transfer window, there are some players who might be asked to find potential suitors and move on. On that note, here are three players who need to leave Manchester United in the January window for greener pastures.

#3 Eric Bailly

The Ivory Coast central defender joined Manchester United in the summer of 2016 and was seemingly one of the better performers for the team whenever he was fit. However, this season, Mourinho hasn’t handed him a lot of chances.

Bailly has started only three Premier League and a Champions League match this season with the pairing of Chris Smalling and Victor Lindelof being favoured. January window would be a good time for the 24-year-old to make a move as his best years are yet to come.

#2 Matteo Darmian

The Italian fullback joined United from Torino in the summer transfer window of 2015. He went on to make 39 appearances for the club in his first season, however, his chances have only come down since.

This season, Darmian has started only one match for United and has fallen down the pecking order with Mourinho not considering him the kind of full-back he desires. Therefore, it would be best for the Italian to find a club where he would be handed way mroe chances.

#1 Alexis Sanchez

The Chile international joined United in the January window earlier this year. His was considered a blockbuster signing as United had grabbed his signature from under City’s eyes.

However, things haven’t been as rosy as was expected for Sanchez at United. Signed on a heavy payroll, the former Arsenal star has scored only three goals for United, two of them coming in the last season.

This season, Sanchez has started five Premier League games and two Champions League fixtures. His returns from them – a goal and two assists. Moreover, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford have taken up the two wide roles in Mourinho’s team as well.

Therefore, it would be best for Sanchez to move on as he could still attract top sides, which might not be possible come the next transfer window.